Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

