Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML stock opened at $424.02 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

