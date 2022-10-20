Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 19,552 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

