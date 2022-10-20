Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 262 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

Progressive stock opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

