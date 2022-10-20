Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

