Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.