Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $844,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

