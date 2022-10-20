Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $92.23 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89.

