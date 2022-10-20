Essex LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.