Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT Lowered to €94.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

