EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 254,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,497 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

