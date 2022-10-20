eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 15,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,563 shares of company stock worth $7,747,293. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
eXp World Stock Performance
Shares of EXPI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 3.00.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eXp World Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Stories
