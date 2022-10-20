eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 15,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,563 shares of company stock worth $7,747,293. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

eXp World Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in eXp World by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 794.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 183,380 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 3.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

