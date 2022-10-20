Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 3,335 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Expro Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Further Reading
