Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 3,335 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expro Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171,148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

