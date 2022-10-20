FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $41.00. FB Financial shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 974 shares trading hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FB Financial Trading Down 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
