FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $41.00. FB Financial shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 974 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.