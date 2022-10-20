Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

