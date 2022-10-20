Financial Analysis: WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WidePoint and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.25 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.56 Verint Systems $874.51 million 2.47 $14.41 million ($0.23) -143.96

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WidePoint has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96% Verint Systems 0.72% 12.80% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WidePoint and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.40%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

Verint Systems beats WidePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

