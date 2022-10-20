Financial Comparison: BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A Indivior $791.00 million 3.09 $205.00 million $1.05 16.90

Analyst Ratings

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and Indivior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indivior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Indivior 18.04% 66.83% 7.91%

Summary

Indivior beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics



BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Indivior



Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC has research collaboration agreement with Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

