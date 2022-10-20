Financial Comparison: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and KludeIn I Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 0.69 -$20.34 million N/A N/A KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

KludeIn I Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares WISeKey International and KludeIn I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WISeKey International and KludeIn I Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WISeKey International beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

