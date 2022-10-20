Financial Review: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -23.86% N/A -7.17% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 6 0 0 2.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 3.86 -$74.81 million ($1.07) -14.20 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

