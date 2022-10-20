Financial Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Vector Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.39 million 3.93 $119.81 million $1.50 8.02 Vector Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Acquisition Co. II.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Acquisition Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Vector Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vector Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Vector Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Vector Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 48.40% 8.33% 3.76% Vector Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Vector Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Vector Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

