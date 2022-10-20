Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

