First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

