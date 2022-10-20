First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.