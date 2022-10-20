First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to Sell at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.40.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The company has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.68 and a 12-month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

