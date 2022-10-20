First Tin (LON:1SN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.80

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 52500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.12).

First Tin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.19. The company has a market cap of £26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

