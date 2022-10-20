First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
FTXL stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
