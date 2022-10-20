FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

