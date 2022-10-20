Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $928,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $14,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

