Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,609,012 shares of company stock worth $70,823,965. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

