freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($23.47) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

freenet Price Performance

FRA FNTN opened at €19.34 ($19.73) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.08 and a 200-day moving average of €22.98.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

