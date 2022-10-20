Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ETR:FME opened at €28.12 ($28.69) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.21 and its 200-day moving average is €45.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

