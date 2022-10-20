Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($24.49) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €21.63 ($22.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

