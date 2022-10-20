Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €28.00 by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.57) target price from Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

FRE stock opened at €21.63 ($22.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

