Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

FRA:FPE opened at €23.45 ($23.93) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.88.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

