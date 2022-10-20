GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.83.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

TSE:GDI opened at C$45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.32.

Insider Activity at GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,524,682.76. In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,524,682.76. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne purchased 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

