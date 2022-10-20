Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Generac worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Generac by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 25.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.