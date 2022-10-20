Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Head to Head Review

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 113.59%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Global Technologies.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.79 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.43 Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

