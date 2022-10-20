Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

