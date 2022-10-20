Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.