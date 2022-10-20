Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 1st

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

About Greenland Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.