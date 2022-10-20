Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 1st

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.
Greenland Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Greenland Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Minerals (GDLNF)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.