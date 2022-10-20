Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $47.27. 26,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 901,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

