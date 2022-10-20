Guardant Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 204% compared to the average daily volume of 1,707 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $31,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $121.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

