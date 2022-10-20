Guardant Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 204% compared to the average daily volume of 1,707 call options.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.
In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
GH stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $121.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
