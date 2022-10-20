Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $177,057,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.