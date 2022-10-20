Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 250 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of ADI stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Articles
