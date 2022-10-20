Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

