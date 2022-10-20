Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $197.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

