Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,447. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.