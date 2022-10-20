Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $7,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.