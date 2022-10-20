Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

