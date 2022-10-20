Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.